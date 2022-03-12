United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.
Shares of UNFI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 855,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
