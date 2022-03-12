United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 855,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

