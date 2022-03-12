United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lowered by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

