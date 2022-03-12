United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USBL opened at $0.50 on Friday. United States Basketball League has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Get United States Basketball League alerts:

United States Basketball League Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Basketball League, Inc is currently engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the league. The company was founded by Daniel T. Meisenheimer III on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Milford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.