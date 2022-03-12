United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USBL opened at $0.50 on Friday. United States Basketball League has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
United States Basketball League Company Profile (Get Rating)
