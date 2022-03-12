UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.89 and its 200-day moving average is $453.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

