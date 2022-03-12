Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
UUU opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.76. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
About Universal Security Instruments
