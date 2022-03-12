Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of Universal Technical Institute worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $273.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

