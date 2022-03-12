UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Short Interest Up 95.2% in February

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the February 13th total of 681,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 over the last 90 days.

UserTesting stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 527,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,849. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

