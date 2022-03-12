VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.89. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

