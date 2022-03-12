Vail Resorts (MTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to post earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTN opened at $241.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

