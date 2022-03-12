Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Get Valaris alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.