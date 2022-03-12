Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.67. 6,771,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,530. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $76.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

