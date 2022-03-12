Valley National Bancorp (VLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

