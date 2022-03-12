Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. 949,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,891. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $247.82 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average of $301.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

