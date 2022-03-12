Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $239.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.61 and a 200-day moving average of $252.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.