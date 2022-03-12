Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.32

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.32 and last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 172597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $208,967,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,272,000. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,930.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,118 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

