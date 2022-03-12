Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.32

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.32 and last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 172597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.