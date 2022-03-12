Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $201.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.82.

