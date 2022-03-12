Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. 2,857,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

