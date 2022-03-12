Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 4.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 266,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

