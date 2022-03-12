Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

Shares of VET opened at C$28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.25. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$30.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

