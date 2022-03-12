Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.00 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Get Vertex alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.