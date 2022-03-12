Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,458. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vertiv by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.