VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.006.

NASDAQ:CIZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $35.45.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.