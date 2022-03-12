VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $78.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

