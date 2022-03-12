VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 15th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of CSA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $63.66. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $71.47.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.