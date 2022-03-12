View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of VIEW opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. View has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at about $11,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of View during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of View by 20.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

