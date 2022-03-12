Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to post sales of $149.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.06 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $96.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $608.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $637.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $600.50 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $688.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 465,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,141. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

