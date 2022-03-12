Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $447.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.35 million to $496.15 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $728.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 679,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of -0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

