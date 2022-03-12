Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.42.

Vital Farms stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,910,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vital Farms by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

