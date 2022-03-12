Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 9.4%

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

SEAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

