Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLPNY. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About Voestalpine (Get Rating)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.