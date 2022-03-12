Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($57.61) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.00) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($74.89) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.07 ($68.55).

Shares of VNA opened at €45.21 ($49.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €47.58 and a 200-day moving average of €50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.43 ($46.12) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.26).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

