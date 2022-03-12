Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €177.00 ($192.39) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($188.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($178.26) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($176.98).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €140.80 ($153.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €106.25 ($115.49) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

