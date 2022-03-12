Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($203.26) to €179.00 ($194.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($211.96) to €177.00 ($192.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of WKCMF opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average is $166.34. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

