Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €51.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($55.43) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €27.75 ($30.16) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.35. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €26.25 ($28.53) and a 52 week high of €40.65 ($44.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $521.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.19.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

