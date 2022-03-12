Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.65 ($8.32).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.43 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.62 and a 200 day moving average of €6.94. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.20).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

