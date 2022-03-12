Warburg Research Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.54 ($70.15).

DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.01.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

