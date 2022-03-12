WC Walker & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 on Friday, reaching $795.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $927.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $929.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.