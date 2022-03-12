Wedbush Cuts Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $60.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 98.73.

Get Rivian alerts:

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 38.05 on Friday. Rivian has a one year low of 37.50 and a one year high of 179.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.