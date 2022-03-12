Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

