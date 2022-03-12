Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 41,131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,997,000 after acquiring an additional 213,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $240,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,716,021 shares of company stock valued at $590,548,501. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $180.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.75 and a 200-day moving average of $314.86. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.93 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

