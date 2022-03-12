Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

