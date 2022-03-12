Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will post $736.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.28 million and the highest is $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

