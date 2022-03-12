Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WERN. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

