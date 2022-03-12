WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of WCC traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 561,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,055. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

