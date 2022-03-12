Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.