Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDO. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. 761,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.97. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.