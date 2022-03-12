Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Downgraded to Hold at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDO. Pi Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.29. 761,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.97. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

