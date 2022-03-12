Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 2,904,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,416,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.