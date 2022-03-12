Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98.
In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
