Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

