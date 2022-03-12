Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.