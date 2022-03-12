Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Up 2.8%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1946 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

